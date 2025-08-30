Next Article
Adani, Torrent bag ₹32,500 crore coal power contracts: Shares fall
Adani Power and Torrent Power just scored huge contracts—worth a combined ₹32,500 crore—to build new coal-fired power plants in Madhya Pradesh.
Torrent's getting its biggest-ever investment with a ₹22,000 crore ultra-supercritical plant (1,600 MW), while Adani will set up an 800 MW plant for ₹10,500 crore.
Even with all this action, both companies' shares dipped slightly on the day the news broke.
India is still pushing for more coal-based power
India is aiming to add nearly 88 GW of coal-based power by early 2032—even as it talks up renewables for the long run.
These big new projects show how the country is still leaning on coal to keep up with rising electricity demand, while trying to balance that with plans for cleaner energy down the road.