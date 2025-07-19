Next Article
Aditya Birla Group's India Cements reports ₹133 crore loss
India Cements Ltd (ICL), now part of the Aditya Birla Group, reported a net loss of ₹132.9 crore for April-June 2025—a sharp swing from last year's ₹58.5 crore profit in the same period.
Revenue barely changed, slipping to ₹1,024.74 crore.
ICL is betting on government spending on infrastructure
After joining UltraTech Cement in December 2024, ICL cut total expenses by over 12% and slashed finance costs through debt refinancing.
The company is also investing in efficiency upgrades and more renewable energy over the next two years, hoping that government spending on infrastructure and rising housing demand will help turn things around soon.