ADP reports US private payrolls added 109,000 jobs April 2026
Business
Good news on the job front: US private companies added 109,000 jobs in April 2026, beating predictions by a decent margin.
Healthcare's continued strength, along with a bounce-back in trade, transportation, and utilities, according to payroll firm ADP.
US stayers' pay 4.4% switchers 6.6%
If you stuck with your current job last month, your pay likely went up by about 4.4%, but people who switched jobs saw an even bigger boost, 6.6% more than last year.
ADP's chief economist Nela Richardson pointed out that small and large businesses were hiring, while medium-sized companies lagged behind.