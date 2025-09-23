Next Article
Advance Agrolife sets price band for ₹1,000cr IPO
Business
Advance Agrolife is launching its IPO with shares priced between ₹95 and ₹100 each.
The subscription window runs from September 30 to October 3, and you'll need to bid in lots of 150 shares.
Anchor investors get their allocation a day early, on September 29.
Here's the allocation for different investor categories
Here's the breakdown: up to half the shares are set aside for big institutional buyers, at least 35% go to regular retail investors, and non-institutional folks get at least 15%.
There's also a small chunk—30,000 shares—reserved just for employees.
The price range is capped at nine to 10 times the face value, so everyone knows where they stand.