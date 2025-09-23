Next Article
How to get government funding for your startup
Business
The Startup India Seed Fund Scheme, launched back in 2021, is here to help new startups get off the ground.
It offers early-stage funding through incubators so young businesses can test their concepts, build prototypes, and get ready for launch—basically tackling the biggest hurdle most founders face: that tricky first round of funding.
Who can apply for grants
Startups less than two years old with a tech focus and majority Indian ownership can apply for grants—up to ₹20 lakh for testing ideas or up to ₹50 lakh for scaling up.
There are no sector or location limits, and you can approach up to three incubators at once.
The scheme especially encourages innovation in areas like agriculture, energy, and healthcare.