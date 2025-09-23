India's private sector growth slows in September amid softer demand

India 's private sector growth has slowed down in September, a recent survey has revealed. The HSBC Flash India Composite Purchasing Managers's Index (PMI) fell to 61.9 this month from August's high of 63.2. Despite the decline, the index still indicates strong expansion and is well above the neutral mark of 50 that separates growth from contraction.

Sectoral slowdown Growth slowdown witnessed across all sectors The slowdown in India's private sector growth was witnessed across all sectors, with both factory output and services growth slowing down from last month. The manufacturing PMI fell to 58.5 from 59.3 while the services business activity index fell to 61.6 from August's reading of 62.9. This indicates a general deceleration in economic activity during September compared to August's performance levels across these two key sectors of the economy.

Business dynamics Weaker international demand also contributing to deceleration Total new business in India's private sector grew sharply, but at a slower pace than August. Some companies reported that fierce competition was limiting order intakes. International demand also weakened, with new export orders rising at the slowest pace in six months due to a marked slowdown in the services sector. Job creation in India's private sector was moderate and slowed down from August. Only about 3% of manufacturers and 5% of service providers reported an increase in payrolls.