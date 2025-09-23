Huawei's ambitious AI chip challenge to NVIDIA revealed

In the face of US trade restrictions, Huawei doubles down

This push is part of China's larger effort to grow its chip industry, especially with ongoing US trade restrictions.

Even though Huawei can't access some advanced chipmaking tools, they're doubling down on clever solutions like chip clustering and high-bandwidth memory.

It's a clear sign that both Huawei and China are serious about staying in the global tech race, no matter the hurdles.