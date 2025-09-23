Huawei's ambitious AI chip challenge to NVIDIA revealed
Huawei just rolled out a new three-year plan to go head-to-head with NVIDIA in artificial intelligence.
Announced at their Huawei Connect conference, Rotating Chairman Eric Xu shared how Huawei's latest AI chips and "SuperPod" systems could shake things up.
Their big move? Linking 15,488 Ascend chips using their own UnifiedBus tech—promising data speeds up to 62 times quicker than NVIDIA's upcoming NVLink144 technology, according to Huawei.
In the face of US trade restrictions, Huawei doubles down
This push is part of China's larger effort to grow its chip industry, especially with ongoing US trade restrictions.
Even though Huawei can't access some advanced chipmaking tools, they're doubling down on clever solutions like chip clustering and high-bandwidth memory.
It's a clear sign that both Huawei and China are serious about staying in the global tech race, no matter the hurdles.