ET Startup of the Year nominee: Porter logs ₹55 crore profit

Porter's $200 million funding boost and all-in-one platform shine in FY25

This turnaround came from Porter quickly branching into new markets and services—even as expenses jumped by 50%.

The company also bagged $200 million in fresh funding this May, boosting its valuation to $1.2 billion.

Plus, Porter's all-in-one logistics platform got them nominated for ET Startup of the Year 2025—showing they're making real waves in the industry.