ET Startup of the Year nominee: Porter logs ₹55 crore profit
Business
Porter, the Bengaluru-based logistics app, just pulled off a major comeback—growing its revenue by 57% to ₹4,306 crore in FY25 and swinging from a ₹96 crore loss last year to a neat ₹55 crore profit.
Porter's $200 million funding boost and all-in-one platform shine in FY25
This turnaround came from Porter quickly branching into new markets and services—even as expenses jumped by 50%.
The company also bagged $200 million in fresh funding this May, boosting its valuation to $1.2 billion.
Plus, Porter's all-in-one logistics platform got them nominated for ET Startup of the Year 2025—showing they're making real waves in the industry.