Aequs IPO allotment today: How to check status online

Aequs Ltd., a leading precision component manufacturer, is set to finalize the allotment of shares for its initial public offering (IPO) today. The ₹921.81-crore book-building issue opened on December 3 and was oversubscribed by a whopping 104.30 times by the end of bidding on December 5. The retail portion was subscribed 81.03 times while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed their segments 122.93 times and 83.61 times, respectively.

Fund allocation IPO structure and utilization of funds The Aequs IPO consisted of a fresh issue of 5.4 crore shares worth ₹670 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) segment of 2.03 crore shares worth ₹251.81 crore. The company had set the price band for its IPO at ₹118-124 per share. Proceeds from the IPO will be used to repay debt at two subsidiaries, AeroStructures Manufacturing India and Aequs Consumer Products, as well as for machinery purchases, acquisitions, strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.

Status check How to check share allotment status online Investors who have applied for the IPO shares can check their share allotment status online through BSE, NSE, or the official website of the issue registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd. To do this on BSE's website, select 'Equity' as issue type and 'Aequs Ltd' from dropdown list. Then enter your IPO application number or PAN to proceed and click on 'Search' to view your share allotment details.

Alternative method IPO allotment status check via Kfin Technologies To check the allotment status through Kfin Technologies (https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/), select 'Aequs Ltd' from dropdown menu under 'Select IPO.' Then enter your Demat Account Number, PAN or IPO Application Number and click on 'Submit' to view your allotment status. The Aequs IPO allotment status can also be checked via NSE using application number and PAN.