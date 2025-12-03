Aequs launches ₹922cr IPO—here's what you need to know
Aequs, known for its precision work in aerospace manufacturing, just opened its ₹922 crore IPO this week.
The offer runs from Wednesday to Friday and includes both new shares and some being sold by existing holders.
Most of the money raised will go toward paying off debt and upgrading production with new machinery.
Key details for investors
Shares are priced between ₹118-124 each, and there's already buzz with a gray market premium of ₹46.5—so demand looks strong.
Top brokerages like Anand Rathi and Swastika have given it a "subscribe" rating, pointing out Aequs's solid position in aerospace and consumer electronics, even though it's not profitable yet.
If you're thinking about applying: 75% of shares go to big institutional investors, 15% to non-institutional buyers, and 10% set aside for retail folks.
The stock is expected to list on December 10, 2025.