Aequs launches ₹922cr IPO—here's what you need to know

Key details for investors

Shares are priced between ₹118-124 each, and there's already buzz with a gray market premium of ₹46.5—so demand looks strong.

Top brokerages like Anand Rathi and Swastika have given it a "subscribe" rating, pointing out Aequs's solid position in aerospace and consumer electronics, even though it's not profitable yet.

If you're thinking about applying: 75% of shares go to big institutional investors, 15% to non-institutional buyers, and 10% set aside for retail folks.

The stock is expected to list on December 10, 2025.