After 5 years, India-China to resume direct flights
After half a decade, India and China are finally bringing back direct flights—starting October 26, 2025.
IndiGo will run daily non-stop flights from Kolkata to Guangzhou, making it much easier for people to visit family, travel for business, or just explore.
Since 2020, travelers have had to take long and pricey detours through Southeast Asia because of COVID-19 and border tensions.
The way ahead
This move is set to save time and money for anyone heading between the two countries—and could give a real boost to trade and tourism too.
It follows months of behind-the-scenes talks and a new Air Services Agreement aimed at making travel smoother again.
Plus, IndiGo's using its Airbus A320neo jets on these routes—a sign that things are looking up for both travel options and relations between India and China.