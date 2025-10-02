DoorDash officially acquires Deliveroo for $3.9 billion

DoorDash expands to 45 markets with Deliveroo acquisition

With Deliveroo joining the team, DoorDash now covers 45 markets worldwide—including more than 30 in Europe.

Deliveroo brought in 7 million monthly users last year across nine countries (with the UK and Ireland making up most of its business), while DoorDash itself serves a massive 42 million users each month and is branching out into things like restaurant reservations and autonomous deliveries.

This marks DoorDash's second big global buy after they acquired Wolt in 2022—showing they're serious about going international.