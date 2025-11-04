Next Article
AI boom impacts hiring at India's IT giants
AI is changing the game for India's big IT companies like TCS, Cognizant, and HCLTech.
Instead of hiring more people, these firms are using AI to boost productivity and grow revenue.
This shift could impact job prospects for about 1.5 million engineering grads, especially those focused on coding, customer support, or app maintenance.
HCLTech tops revenue per employee list
There's now a clear gap between how much money these companies make and how many people they employ.
TCS actually cut about 19,755 jobs from July to September 2025, while Cognizant and HCLTech added just a few thousand each.
Even with fewer hires overall, HCLTech managed the highest revenue per employee—over $61k—showing just how much efficiency matters in this new AI-driven era.