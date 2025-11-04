AI boom impacts hiring at India's IT giants

HCLTech tops revenue per employee list

There's now a clear gap between how much money these companies make and how many people they employ.

TCS actually cut about 19,755 jobs from July to September 2025, while Cognizant and HCLTech added just a few thousand each.

Even with fewer hires overall, HCLTech managed the highest revenue per employee—over $61k—showing just how much efficiency matters in this new AI-driven era.