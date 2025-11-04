US to produce rare-earth magnets to reduce dependence on China

Why rare-earth magnets matter and what's at stake

Rare-earth magnets power everything from electric cars to advanced military systems—so having more made in the US is a big deal for tech security and jobs.

The agreement also brings in $50 million from the Commerce Department and $550 million from private investors.

Meanwhile, China has started easing up on export restrictions after talks with the US, but this move shows America wants more control over its own supply chain going forward.