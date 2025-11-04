KKR to diversify investments in India, branch out into manufacturing Business Nov 04, 2025

Global investment giant KKR is expanding and diversifying its investments in India.

After pouring over $13 billion into the country since 2008—mainly in private equity and infrastructure—KKR now wants to branch out into manufacturing, along with consumer goods, tech, healthcare, and real estate.

This move comes as companies worldwide look beyond China for production and as India ramps up its Make in India push.