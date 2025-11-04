KKR to diversify investments in India, branch out into manufacturing
Global investment giant KKR is expanding and diversifying its investments in India.
After pouring over $13 billion into the country since 2008—mainly in private equity and infrastructure—KKR now wants to branch out into manufacturing, along with consumer goods, tech, healthcare, and real estate.
This move comes as companies worldwide look beyond China for production and as India ramps up its Make in India push.
Revamping private credit team
KKR's also betting big on India's private credit scene, expecting major growth in the next decade.
The firm has revamped its private credit team and hopes to help build up India's still-developing corporate bond market.
By working closely with the government and other partners, KKR says it wants to boost access to capital and support India's long-term economic goals.