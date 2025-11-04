Next Article
Frozen burrito inventor Duane Roberts dies at 88
Duane Roberts, who created the first frozen burrito and helped make it a go-to snack in America, has died at 88.
His wife Kelly said he passed peacefully with family by his side.
Roberts started young in his family's food business and launched the frozen burrito back in 1956.
His frozen burrito turned into an $80 million-a-year success
Roberts's frozen burrito turned Butcher Boy Food Products into an $80 million-a-year success before he sold it in 1980.
Beyond food, he saved Riverside's Mission Inn Hotel & Spa from demolition, investing $55 million to restore it while keeping its history alive.
His wife highlighted how much he cared about giving back to the community.