AI could boost global trade by 37%: WTO

But there's a catch: most AI investment is happening in richer countries, while lower-income nations risk getting left behind. The WTO warns that if this gap isn't addressed, tech advances like AI might actually make global inequality worse.

Need for inclusive policies

The report calls for countries to work together so everyone can benefit from AI's potential.

Without inclusive policies and real cooperation, the perks of smarter tech could stay limited to just a few—and that would be a missed opportunity for the world.