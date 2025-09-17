AI could boost global trade by 37%: WTO
The World Trade Organization (WTO) says AI could boost the value of global trade in goods and services by up to 37% by 2040.
The biggest winners? Digitally deliverable services, including AI services.
AI is expected to make supply chains and customs smoother, helping businesses everywhere work faster and smarter.
AI investment gap
But there's a catch: most AI investment is happening in richer countries, while lower-income nations risk getting left behind.
The WTO warns that if this gap isn't addressed, tech advances like AI might actually make global inequality worse.
Need for inclusive policies
The report calls for countries to work together so everyone can benefit from AI's potential.
Without inclusive policies and real cooperation, the perks of smarter tech could stay limited to just a few—and that would be a missed opportunity for the world.