AI is 'civilisational change,' not just tech upgrade: N Chandrasekaran

AI's potential to transform Indian IT landscape

Chandrasekaran believes AI will push Indian IT pros beyond routine maintenance work, letting them lead on building and deploying new AI models.

He notes that investors and analysts are debating whether AI will compress traditional IT services revenues, but sees big opportunities ahead—if companies invest in reskilling people, create their own AI tools, and aim higher up the value chain.

With more businesses ready to spend on transformation, he thinks India's IT sector could see major growth by embracing this shift.