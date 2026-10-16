AI layoffs hit US: 117,000 jobs and $8.5B lost

AI-driven layoffs are making waves across the US this year, with over 117,000 jobs cut and $8.5 billion in wages lost, according to the Center for AI Safety's latest dashboard update.

The tool breaks down which states are feeling it most: California, with just over 27,000 AI-attributed layoffs and $56 per person in estimated wage loss, and Alaska, with 138 job losses and $14 per person.