AI layoffs hit US: 117,000 jobs and $8.5B lost
Business
AI-driven layoffs are making waves across the US this year, with over 117,000 jobs cut and $8.5 billion in wages lost, according to the Center for AI Safety's latest dashboard update.
The tool breaks down which states are feeling it most: California, with just over 27,000 AI-attributed layoffs and $56 per person in estimated wage loss, and Alaska, with 138 job losses and $14 per person.
California $56-per-person Alaska $14-per-person AI losses
California is seeing a $56-per-person wage loss from AI-related layoffs, while Alaska's loss is $14 per person.
The dashboard highlights how tech-heavy places like California are taking a bigger hit, showing just how unevenly AI is reshaping job markets around the country.