AI takeover could impact Indian IT jobs, warns Nasscom
Nasscom is sounding the alarm: as AI and automation take over more tasks, job cuts could hit the Indian IT sector.
This warning follows TCS's recent move to trim 12,000 roles worldwide, showing how companies are shifting to faster, tech-driven ways of working.
Future IT jobs will favor those with specialized skills
To help people stay in the game, Nasscom is pushing for major reskilling—having trained over 1.5 million IT pros in AI skills as of the fourth quarter of FY25.
Already, over 95,000 have earned advanced certifications in areas like cloud and applied intelligence.
The big takeaway? Future IT jobs will favor those with specialized skills that keep up with rapid tech changes.