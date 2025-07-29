Next Article
L&T secures ₹15,000cr contract from Middle Eastern client
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) just landed a huge contract—over ₹15,000 crore—from a Middle Eastern client.
Their Hydrocarbon Offshore team will handle everything from designing and building new offshore structures to upgrading old ones.
It's another big win that cements L&T's reputation for top-notch engineering on the global stage.
Deal adds to L&T's 3 decades of experience
L&T's Hydrocarbon Offshore division is bringing serious experience to the table, with its own engineers, fabrication yards, and marine fleet ready to tackle multiple offshore projects.
This deal adds to their three decades of handling complex builds like underwater pipelines and platform upgrades—showing they're still at the top of their game.