Next Article
DLF's stock surges on strong earnings, dividend announcement
DLF's stock jumped 2% to ₹803.65 on Tuesday, right after the company announced a ₹6 per share final dividend (up from just ₹2 in 2021) and reported solid quarterly growth.
DLF has a solid long-term growth trajectory
If you're watching the markets or thinking about investing, DLF's steady rise stands out—its revenue grew from ₹5,414 crore to ₹7,994 crore over five years, while profits soared from ₹477 crore to ₹2,695 crore.
Earnings per share have also quadrupled since 2021.
Strong Q1 numbers and healthy balance sheet
This quarter alone, DLF pulled in ₹3,127 crore revenue and made a net profit of ₹871 crore—both up sharply from 2024.
With low debt (debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09) and strong financial health, DLF is giving investors more reasons to feel confident even when markets are unpredictable.
```