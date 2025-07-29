DLF's stock surges on strong earnings, dividend announcement

If you're watching the markets or thinking about investing, DLF's steady rise stands out—its revenue grew from ₹5,414 crore to ₹7,994 crore over five years, while profits soared from ₹477 crore to ₹2,695 crore. Earnings per share have also quadrupled since 2021.

Strong Q1 numbers and healthy balance sheet

This quarter alone, DLF pulled in ₹3,127 crore revenue and made a net profit of ₹871 crore—both up sharply from 2024.

With low debt (debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09) and strong financial health, DLF is giving investors more reasons to feel confident even when markets are unpredictable.

