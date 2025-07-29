Paytm shares jump 2.5% after company posts profit for Q1

Paytm reports ₹122 crore net profit for Q1 FY25

For the quarter ending June 2025, Paytm reported a ₹122 crore net profit—a major comeback from last quarter's ₹544 crore loss.

While annual revenue dipped compared to last year, Paytm managed to cut its yearly net loss by more than half and kept its balance sheet debt-free.

All signs point to some smart moves behind the scenes and a company finding its financial footing again.