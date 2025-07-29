Next Article
Paytm shares jump 2.5% after company posts profit for Q1
Paytm just gave investors something to smile about—its shares jumped 2.5% on Monday after the company posted a profit for Q1 FY25.
This boost made Paytm one of the top performers in its index, reflecting renewed investor confidence.
Paytm reports ₹122 crore net profit for Q1 FY25
For the quarter ending June 2025, Paytm reported a ₹122 crore net profit—a major comeback from last quarter's ₹544 crore loss.
While annual revenue dipped compared to last year, Paytm managed to cut its yearly net loss by more than half and kept its balance sheet debt-free.
All signs point to some smart moves behind the scenes and a company finding its financial footing again.