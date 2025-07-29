Next Article
MphasiS stock jumps 3% on strong Q1 results
MphasiS shares climbed 3% on Monday, landing among the top performers on the Nifty Midcap 150.
The stock closed at ₹2,703.80, reflecting solid investor confidence thanks to steady financial results.
For Q1 FY25 (June), MphasiS reported revenue of ₹3,732 crore and net profit of ₹441.70 crore—both up from last year.
Strong growth in revenue and net profit
From FY21 to FY25, MphasiS's revenue grew from ₹9,722 crore to ₹14,230 crore, while net profit rose from ₹1,217 crore to ₹1,702 crore.
This steady growth is keeping investors optimistic and fueling the recent jump in its share price.