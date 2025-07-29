MphasiS stock jumps 3% on strong Q1 results Business Jul 29, 2025

MphasiS shares climbed 3% on Monday, landing among the top performers on the Nifty Midcap 150.

The stock closed at ₹2,703.80, reflecting solid investor confidence thanks to steady financial results.

For Q1 FY25 (June), MphasiS reported revenue of ₹3,732 crore and net profit of ₹441.70 crore—both up from last year.