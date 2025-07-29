Cipla's stock soars on strong quarterly results—Should you buy?

Cipla's revenue hit ₹6,957 crore this quarter—a steady rise from last time—while net profit grew approximately 5.47% to ₹1,292 crore. Earnings per share also nudged up, showing consistent growth and stability.

Stellar performance in FY25

For all of fiscal 2025, Cipla boosted its revenue by nearly 7% and saw profits leap by 27%.

Plus, they wiped out their debt-to-equity ratio to zero—meaning their finances are looking healthier than ever.

That solid performance is what got investors excited.