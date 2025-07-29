Next Article
Cipla's stock soars on strong quarterly results—Should you buy?
Cipla's stock climbed 2.58% on Monday, closing at ₹1,572, after the company posted strong numbers for the quarter ending June 2025.
The buzz made Cipla one of the top gainers on the Nifty 50.
Cipla's revenue and profit this quarter
Cipla's revenue hit ₹6,957 crore this quarter—a steady rise from last time—while net profit grew approximately 5.47% to ₹1,292 crore.
Earnings per share also nudged up, showing consistent growth and stability.
Stellar performance in FY25
For all of fiscal 2025, Cipla boosted its revenue by nearly 7% and saw profits leap by 27%.
Plus, they wiped out their debt-to-equity ratio to zero—meaning their finances are looking healthier than ever.
That solid performance is what got investors excited.