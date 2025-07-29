Why Wipro's stock tanked 3.53% on Monday

Mixed Q1 results for FY25

Wipro's revenue for the June 2025 quarter inched up to ₹22,134 crore (just a 0.78% rise), while net profit jumped nearly 10%.

Still, earnings per share dropped from ₹5.75 to ₹3.18—a bit of a downer for shareholders.

On top of that, Wipro announced a ₹5 per share interim dividend and a 1:1 bonus share issue, but none of this prevented the stock from sliding on Monday.