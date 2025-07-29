Should you buy Hero MotoCorp ahead of Q1 results?
Hero MotoCorp's stock climbed 1.43% to ₹4,291.10 on Monday, just before the company's board meets August 6, 2025, to reveal its latest quarterly results.
An earnings call is lined up for August 7, 2025, and all eyes are on how the company performed.
Hero MotoCorp's revenue jumped from ₹30,959cr to ₹40,923cr (FY21-FY25)
Hero MotoCorp has been on a steady growth streak—its revenue jumped from ₹30,959 crore in FY21 to ₹40,923 crore in FY25, and profits increased significantly in that time.
That kind of momentum tends to get investors (and future job-seekers) interested.
Strong quarterly numbers and rising EPS
Quarterly numbers have been strong but a bit up-and-down lately; still, earnings per share kept rising and hit ₹58.08 by March 2025.
Plus, Hero just announced a hefty ₹65 per share dividend after already giving out ₹100 earlier this year—a sign their cash flow is solid and they're rewarding shareholders for sticking around.