Should you buy Hero MotoCorp ahead of Q1 results?

Hero MotoCorp has been on a steady growth streak—its revenue jumped from ₹30,959 crore in FY21 to ₹40,923 crore in FY25, and profits increased significantly in that time. That kind of momentum tends to get investors (and future job-seekers) interested.

Strong quarterly numbers and rising EPS

Quarterly numbers have been strong but a bit up-and-down lately; still, earnings per share kept rising and hit ₹58.08 by March 2025.

Plus, Hero just announced a hefty ₹65 per share dividend after already giving out ₹100 earlier this year—a sign their cash flow is solid and they're rewarding shareholders for sticking around.