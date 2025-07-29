Why Coforge's stock is buzzing today

Strong financial performance and optimistic outlook

Behind the buzz is some solid financial growth: Coforge's revenue for June 2025 hit ₹3,688.6 crore (up from ₹2,400.8 crore last year), and net profit more than doubled to ₹356.4 crore.

Even though earnings per share dipped a bit this year, overall performance has been strong—annual revenue jumped from ₹4,662.8 crore in 2021 to over ₹12,000 crore in 2025—showing steady business expansion that's keeping investors optimistic even when markets get bumpy.