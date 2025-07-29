Next Article
Why Coforge's stock is buzzing today
Coforge's stock climbed 2.13% on Monday, finishing at ₹1,724.70—even as the broader market stayed shaky with volatility rising nearly 11% in just two days.
Investors seem to like what they see, making Coforge one of the standout performers on the Nifty Midcap 150 index.
Strong financial performance and optimistic outlook
Behind the buzz is some solid financial growth: Coforge's revenue for June 2025 hit ₹3,688.6 crore (up from ₹2,400.8 crore last year), and net profit more than doubled to ₹356.4 crore.
Even though earnings per share dipped a bit this year, overall performance has been strong—annual revenue jumped from ₹4,662.8 crore in 2021 to over ₹12,000 crore in 2025—showing steady business expansion that's keeping investors optimistic even when markets get bumpy.