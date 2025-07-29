Should you buy Kotak Mahindra Bank's stock after 7% drop?

Stock down over 10% in last 1 month

Even with this rough patch, Kotak's long-term numbers look solid: net profit more than doubled from ₹9,903 crore in 2021 to ₹21,946 crore in 2025, and earnings per share jumped too.

Deposits hit nearly ₹5 lakh crore by March 2025 and total assets climbed as well.

Plus, shareholders are set to get a ₹2.50 per share dividend this July—so it's not all bad news if you're looking at the bigger picture.