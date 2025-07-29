Next Article
Should you buy Kotak Mahindra Bank's stock after 7% drop?
Kotak Mahindra Bank's stock took a sharp 7.44% dive on Monday, closing at ₹1,966.60 and ranking among the biggest losers on the Nifty 50.
The main reason? The bank reported a steep 40% drop in profit for April-June 2025 compared to last year, which spooked investors.
Stock down over 10% in last 1 month
Even with this rough patch, Kotak's long-term numbers look solid: net profit more than doubled from ₹9,903 crore in 2021 to ₹21,946 crore in 2025, and earnings per share jumped too.
Deposits hit nearly ₹5 lakh crore by March 2025 and total assets climbed as well.
Plus, shareholders are set to get a ₹2.50 per share dividend this July—so it's not all bad news if you're looking at the bigger picture.