ITC's Q1 results on August 1: What to expect
ITC, one of India's biggest listed companies, is set to reveal its latest quarterly results on August 1.
In 2024, the company grew its revenue but saw a small dip in profits—still, everyone's watching closely because ITC is part of the Nifty 50 index, indicating its significant influence on the market.
Strong fundamentals and consistent growth
ITC keeps showing financial strength: its earnings per share have climbed over five years, and it has zero debt with an impressive return on equity of nearly 50%.
For investors (or anyone curious about how big companies stay steady), that's a sign of smart management.
ITC has already paid dividends this year
ITC isn't just about numbers—they've also rewarded shareholders with consistent dividends this year: ₹6.50 per share as an interim payout and ₹7.85 as a final dividend.
It's their way of sharing success while keeping future growth in sight.
