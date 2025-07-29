HUL's quarterly results on July 31: Key details here

Net profit dropped from ₹2,988cr to ₹2,476cr and earnings per share fell too. While that's a short-term blip, HUL has actually been growing steadily year after year.

Zooming out, HUL's yearly revenue climbed from ₹47,028cr in 2021 up to ₹63,121cr this year.

Profits hit ₹10,679cr with a healthy return on equity of 21.55%.

Plus, shareholders got a sweet deal—a final dividend of ₹24 per share was announced in April after earlier payouts last year.

If you're curious about how big brands bounce back or what drives India's consumer market right now, this is one to watch.