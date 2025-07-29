Next Article
Airtel to announce Q1 results on August 5, stock jumps
Bharti Airtel is set to announce its April-June 2025 financial results on August 5.
Alongside the news, Airtel revealed it's teaming up with Nxtra and AMPIN Energy Transition to source over 2 lakh MWh from solar-wind hybrid projects—another step toward their clean energy goals.
Airtel's revenue and profit for the latest quarter
Airtel's revenue jumped from ₹37,599 crore last year to ₹47,876 crore this year, and net profit hit ₹12,418 crore for the latest quarter.
The company bounced back from big losses in 2021 to a solid profit of ₹33,778 crore in 2025.
Their debt-to-equity ratio nearly halved since 2021—a sign they're managing money better—and they announced a ₹16 per share dividend in May.