Airtel to announce Q1 results on August 5, stock jumps

Airtel's revenue and profit for the latest quarter

Airtel's revenue jumped from ₹37,599 crore last year to ₹47,876 crore this year, and net profit hit ₹12,418 crore for the latest quarter.

The company bounced back from big losses in 2021 to a solid profit of ₹33,778 crore in 2025.

Their debt-to-equity ratio nearly halved since 2021—a sign they're managing money better—and they announced a ₹16 per share dividend in May.