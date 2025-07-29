Waaree Energies's stock surges 2.45% post impressive quarterly earnings

Waaree's revenue and profit growth in last 3 years

Over just three years, Waaree's revenue shot up from ₹2,854 crore to over ₹14,400 crore, while profits rose from ₹80 crore to nearly ₹1,930 crore.

For April-June 2025 alone, they pulled in ₹4,425 crore revenue with a net profit of ₹773 crore.

Plus, they recently bought Voltshift Energy Transition Private Limited and shared their latest plans with investors—showing they're serious about staying ahead in clean energy.