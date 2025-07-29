Next Article
Waaree Energies's stock surges 2.45% post impressive quarterly earnings
Waaree Energies, a prominent player in solar power, saw its stock price climb 2.45% to ₹3,188 on Tuesday—making it one of the top performers on the Nifty Midcap 150.
The boost comes right after the company posted impressive quarterly earnings and made some strategic moves in the renewable energy space.
Waaree's revenue and profit growth in last 3 years
Over just three years, Waaree's revenue shot up from ₹2,854 crore to over ₹14,400 crore, while profits rose from ₹80 crore to nearly ₹1,930 crore.
For April-June 2025 alone, they pulled in ₹4,425 crore revenue with a net profit of ₹773 crore.
Plus, they recently bought Voltshift Energy Transition Private Limited and shared their latest plans with investors—showing they're serious about staying ahead in clean energy.