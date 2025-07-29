Next Article
GAIL India soars 2% post robust FY25 numbers, dividend announcement
GAIL India's stock climbed over 2% on Tuesday, landing it among the top Nifty Next 50 gainers.
The boost comes after the company posted impressive FY25 numbers, sparking fresh investor interest and showing its focus on rewarding shareholders with dividends.
Stellar performance in FY25
GAIL's revenue soared from ₹57,371 crore in 2021 to ₹1.41 lakh crore in 2025, with net profit hitting ₹10,959 crore for the year 2025.
Their debt-to-equity ratio improved to a healthy 0.19—basically showing they're managing money smartly.
Plus, they just announced a ₹1 per share final dividend (payout coming August 4), making investors pretty happy right now.