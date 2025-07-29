GAIL India soars 2% post robust FY25 numbers, dividend announcement

Stellar performance in FY25

GAIL's revenue soared from ₹57,371 crore in 2021 to ₹1.41 lakh crore in 2025, with net profit hitting ₹10,959 crore for the year 2025.

Their debt-to-equity ratio improved to a healthy 0.19—basically showing they're managing money smartly.

Plus, they just announced a ₹1 per share final dividend (payout coming August 4), making investors pretty happy right now.