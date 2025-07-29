Lodha gains on strong Q1 numbers, dividend announcement

Strong quarterly and annual numbers

If you're following big moves in real estate or thinking about investing, Lodha's strong results are worth noting.

Their Q1 revenue hit ₹3,492 crore (up from ₹2,847 crore), and net profit climbed to ₹675 crore with better margins too.

For the year ending March 2025, annual revenue increased by about 33.5% and profit rose by approximately 76.7% over last year—a pretty solid performance.