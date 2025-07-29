Lodha gains on strong Q1 numbers, dividend announcement
Lodha Developers's stock got a nice boost on Tuesday, rising 2.26% to ₹1,230.40 after the company posted impressive Q1 FY26 numbers—revenue jumped 22.7% and net profit shot up by 42% compared to last year.
The stock even made it into the top gainers list on the NIFTY NEXT 50.
Strong quarterly and annual numbers
If you're following big moves in real estate or thinking about investing, Lodha's strong results are worth noting.
Their Q1 revenue hit ₹3,492 crore (up from ₹2,847 crore), and net profit climbed to ₹675 crore with better margins too.
For the year ending March 2025, annual revenue increased by about 33.5% and profit rose by approximately 76.7% over last year—a pretty solid performance.
Multiple new projects launched in Q1
Lodha launched five new projects in Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru this quarter alone—together valued at a whopping ₹22,700 crore—which helped push their total project value since IPO past ₹1 trillion.
Plus, they've kept debt low and costs down while rewarding shareholders with a final dividend of ₹4 per share coming up in August (and don't forget last year's bonus issue).