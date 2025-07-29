Next Article
HUL's stock rises on quarterly-report—what's in the numbers?
Hindustan Unilever's stock nudged up 0.40% on Tuesday morning after its latest quarterly report.
Even though net profit and earnings per share dipped a bit, the company's revenue actually grew compared to last year, with shares hitting ₹2,451.40 on the NSE.
Quarterly vs yearly figures
For the March 2025 quarter, revenue climbed to ₹15,670 crore (up from ₹15,210 crore last year), but net profit slipped to ₹2,476 crore and EPS dropped slightly to ₹10.48.
On the bright side, yearly figures looked stronger—annual revenue hit ₹63,121 crore and net profit rose to ₹10,679 crore despite higher spending.
So while costs are up short-term, HUL is still growing overall.