HUL's stock rises on quarterly-report—what's in the numbers?

Quarterly vs yearly figures

For the March 2025 quarter, revenue climbed to ₹15,670 crore (up from ₹15,210 crore last year), but net profit slipped to ₹2,476 crore and EPS dropped slightly to ₹10.48.

On the bright side, yearly figures looked stronger—annual revenue hit ₹63,121 crore and net profit rose to ₹10,679 crore despite higher spending.

So while costs are up short-term, HUL is still growing overall.