Next Article
Airtel shares surge after solar-wind power purchase, strong financial results
Airtel's shares ticked up to ₹1,899 on Tuesday after the company teamed up with Nxtra and AMPIN Energy Transition to buy 205,167 MWh of solar-wind power.
This shift toward renewables comes right as Airtel is posting some seriously strong financial results.
Airtel's revenue and profit numbers
Airtel isn't just going greener—it's also making a lot more money.
In the last year, revenue jumped by nearly ₹23,000 crore and net profit soared from a loss in 2022 to ₹33,778 crore.
That kind of turnaround is catching investors' eyes.
Other factors influencing share price
Airtel just announced a ₹16 per share dividend and has its next board meeting on August 5 for Q1 FY26 results.
Plus, its debt-to-equity ratio is down, which means less financial stress and more room for growth ahead.
```