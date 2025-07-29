Next Article
TCS hits new low despite strong financials: What's happening?
TCS shares dropped to a 52-week low of ₹3,055 on Tuesday—even though the company's financials are looking strong.
TCS is India's biggest IT firm, and its stock is down significantly from last year's peak.
Even with big profits (₹48,797cr in FY25) and steady sales, investors seem wary.
If you're curious about market moods or investing, it's a reminder that good numbers don't always mean happy shareholders.
Q1 FY25 numbers and stock performance
In Q1 FY25, TCS saw sales dip slightly to ₹63,437cr but net profit actually grew to ₹12,819cr.
The company has zero debt and keeps paying out dividends—yet the stock keeps sliding.
Sometimes markets just aren't feeling it, no matter how healthy the balance sheet looks.