TCS hits new low despite strong financials: What's happening?

TCS is India's biggest IT firm, and its stock is down significantly from last year's peak. Even with big profits (₹48,797cr in FY25) and steady sales, investors seem wary. If you're curious about market moods or investing, it's a reminder that good numbers don't always mean happy shareholders.

Q1 FY25 numbers and stock performance

In Q1 FY25, TCS saw sales dip slightly to ₹63,437cr but net profit actually grew to ₹12,819cr.

The company has zero debt and keeps paying out dividends—yet the stock keeps sliding.

Sometimes markets just aren't feeling it, no matter how healthy the balance sheet looks.