Nifty 50: Infosys shares drop nearly 1% today
Infosys shares dropped by nearly 1% on Tuesday morning, trading at ₹1,501.50.
Even though the stock dipped, it's worth noting—Infosys is a major player in the Nifty 50, so people tend to watch its moves closely.
Infosys's financials are looking solid
Despite the market dip, Infosys's financials are looking solid. Sales for the June 2025 quarter jumped to ₹42,279cr from last year's ₹39,315cr, and net profit also grew to ₹6,924cr.
For the full year ending March 2025, revenue hit ₹162,990cr with profits edging up too.
So while investors seem cautious today, Infosys's growth story is still going strong.