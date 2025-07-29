Nifty 50: Infosys shares drop nearly 1% today

Infosys's financials are looking solid

Despite the market dip, Infosys's financials are looking solid. Sales for the June 2025 quarter jumped to ₹42,279cr from last year's ₹39,315cr, and net profit also grew to ₹6,924cr.

For the full year ending March 2025, revenue hit ₹162,990cr with profits edging up too.

So while investors seem cautious today, Infosys's growth story is still going strong.