US-India trade deal still under negotiation, August 1 deadline looming

What's at stake?

These talks impact billions in trade between two of the world's biggest economies.

India's exports to the US have jumped nearly 23% this year, so what happens next could affect jobs and prices on both sides.

India wants to protect its homegrown industries but also hopes for lower tariffs on goods that create lots of jobs.

Meanwhile, the US is pushing for easier access for American products like electric vehicles and biotech crops.

If they can't agree soon, expect some bumps in global trade this fall.