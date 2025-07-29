Next Article
Sensex at 80,900, Nifty just above 24,700: Top gainers
The stock market opened pretty much unchanged today, with the Sensex hovering near 80,900 and Nifty50 just above 24,700.
Investors seem cautious thanks to mixed quarterly results, foreign funds pulling out money, and delays in India-US trade talks.
India-US trade talks delay affecting market sentiment
Ongoing negotiations between India and the US are making markets a bit jittery—analysts say stalled talks could mean tougher terms ahead for India.
Despite foreign investors selling off, domestic institutions are still buying, which is helping steady things for now.