Asian Paints's stock has gained 4.43% in last month
Asian Paints is keeping things stable, with its stock last trading at ₹2,355.20 and a massive market cap of over ₹2.26 lakh crore as of July 29, 2025.
The company's numbers—like a P/E ratio of 61.72 and a six-month beta under 1—suggest it's been a pretty safe bet for investors lately, even with some short-term bumps.
Weekly performance of Asian Paint. Paint
In the past week, returns dipped by 2.33%, but zoom out to the last month and there's actually a solid 4.43% gain.
Trading volumes have stayed healthy too, showing that people are still interested in what Asian Paints brings to the table—even when markets get unpredictable.