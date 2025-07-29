Laxmi India Finance's ₹254.26 crore IPO opens: Key details
Laxmi India Finance is aiming to raise ₹254.26 crore through its IPO, open till July 31, 2025.
Shares are priced at ₹150-158 each, with a minimum lot of 94 shares for retail investors.
A look at the company's business
Laxmi India Finance is an NBFC that offers secured loans to MSMEs and self-employed folks.
The company's assets under management have nearly doubled in two years, growing from ₹687 crore in March 2023 to ₹1,277 crore by March 2025.
Financials, GMP, and subscription status
The company's revenue jumped from ₹130.67 crore in FY23 to ₹248.04 crore in FY25, while net profit more than doubled to ₹36.01 crore.
The gray market premium sits at around ₹9 per share—hinting at a modest listing gain above the top price band.
Share allotment is set for August 1 and listing on BSE and NSE follows on August 5.
Bajaj Broking suggests subscribing if you're thinking long-term but notes there are risks tied to valuations and the NBFC sector overall.