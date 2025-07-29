Next Article
Why you should consider buying Infosys shares on dips
Infosys shares closed at ₹1,515.7 on July 28, 2025, barely up for the day. By the next morning, they dipped to around ₹1,501—a weekly slide of about 4%.
Still, Infosys remains a heavyweight with a market cap near ₹6.3 lakh crore.
Strong fundamentals and low volatility
Even with recent price drops, Infosys just posted record cash flow and sales last quarter—so the fundamentals are strong.
The stock's low volatility means it isn't bouncing all over the place like some others right now.
Market sentiment, not company performance
This dip is more about cautious vibes in the tech sector than any real problem at Infosys.
High trading volumes and solid earnings suggest investors aren't losing faith—they're just being careful in a shaky market.