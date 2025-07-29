Proofpoint to set up Mumbai data center by late 2025
Cybersecurity company Proofpoint is setting up a data center in Mumbai by late 2025, aiming to help Indian businesses use its security tools while following local data laws like the Digital Personal Data Protection Act.
The center will support sectors like banking and government with both physical and cloud-based services.
Proofpoint's CEO on India's booming cybersecurity landscape
India's financial sector saw a huge 175% jump in phishing attacks earlier this year.
Proofpoint's CEO, Sumit Dhawan, says the new center will offer local solutions to keep Indian companies' data safe and compliant.
It's also part of their bigger push to invest in India—Proofpoint has grown its team here from zero to 250 people in just six months, with plans to double that soon.
For young professionals and students eyeing cybersecurity careers, this shows how fast the field is growing and how global players are betting big on India.