Proofpoint to set up Mumbai data center by late 2025

Proofpoint's CEO on India's booming cybersecurity landscape

India's financial sector saw a huge 175% jump in phishing attacks earlier this year.

Proofpoint's CEO, Sumit Dhawan, says the new center will offer local solutions to keep Indian companies' data safe and compliant.

It's also part of their bigger push to invest in India—Proofpoint has grown its team here from zero to 250 people in just six months, with plans to double that soon.

For young professionals and students eyeing cybersecurity careers, this shows how fast the field is growing and how global players are betting big on India.