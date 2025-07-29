Apple to close its 1st-ever China store in Dalian
Apple is shutting its Parkland Mall store in Dalian on August 9, marking its first-ever retail closure in mainland China.
The move comes as the mall gets a makeover under new management, leaving Dalian's 7.5 million people with just one Apple Store left.
Apple's smartphone market share is declining in China
Apple's facing real pressure in China—Huawei just grabbed back the top smartphone spot, and iPhone sales are slipping.
Even so, Apple isn't slowing down: they're opening a new Shenzhen store next week and planning more for Beijing and Shanghai.
Staff from the closed Dalian shop will get offers to transfer nearby, so no one's left hanging.
Apple's global retail strategy
This is all part of Apple juggling openings and closings worldwide—think new stores popping up in places like Osaka and Miami while others shut their doors elsewhere.
For anyone following tech trends or curious about how global brands adapt, it's an interesting moment to watch.