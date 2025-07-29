Apple to close its 1st-ever China store in Dalian

Apple's facing real pressure in China—Huawei just grabbed back the top smartphone spot, and iPhone sales are slipping. Even so, Apple isn't slowing down: they're opening a new Shenzhen store next week and planning more for Beijing and Shanghai. Staff from the closed Dalian shop will get offers to transfer nearby, so no one's left hanging.

Apple's global retail strategy

This is all part of Apple juggling openings and closings worldwide—think new stores popping up in places like Osaka and Miami while others shut their doors elsewhere.

For anyone following tech trends or curious about how global brands adapt, it's an interesting moment to watch.