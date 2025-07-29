Next Article
AI data labeling startup Micro1 eyes $500 million valuation
Micro1, an AI data labeling startup, is finalizing its Series A funding at a $500 million valuation, with backing from 01A and LG Technology Ventures.
The company recently added former Twitter COO Adam Bain to its board, giving its leadership team a boost as it grows.
Micro1's revenue surges as it scales fast
Micro1 connects expert labelers with companies to create high-quality datasets—basically the fuel that helps train smarter AI models.
Their revenue jumped from $10 million earlier this year to over $50 million now, and they're aiming for $100 million by September.