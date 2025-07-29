AI data labeling startup Micro1 eyes $500 million valuation

Micro1 connects expert labelers with companies to create high-quality datasets—basically the fuel that helps train smarter AI models. Their revenue jumped from $10 million earlier this year to over $50 million now, and they're aiming for $100 million by September.

Micro1's growth and competition

Micro1's rise got a push after big names like Google and OpenAI left rival Scale AI when its CEO switched jobs.

With other competitors like Surge AI also expanding fast, the race for top-notch training data is definitely on.