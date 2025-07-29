Amazon's Appliances Upgrade Days: Top deals on ACs, fridges, more Business Jul 29, 2025

Amazon's Appliances Upgrade Days are here, offering up to 50% off on essentials like ACs, fridges, and washing machines.

You can also stack extra savings with bank offers, exchange bonuses, and easy EMI plans.

If you've been eyeing a home upgrade, now's a great time to check out what's on sale.