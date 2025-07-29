Next Article
Amazon's Appliances Upgrade Days: Top deals on ACs, fridges, more
Amazon's Appliances Upgrade Days are here, offering up to 50% off on essentials like ACs, fridges, and washing machines.
You can also stack extra savings with bank offers, exchange bonuses, and easy EMI plans.
If you've been eyeing a home upgrade, now's a great time to check out what's on sale.
Standout deals you'll want to see
The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC is going for ₹36,690—it cools fast and has an anti-virus filter for fresher air.
Samsung's 419L Bespoke AI WiFi Refrigerator (₹48,990) gives you flexible storage with five different modes.
For laundry days, the Samsung 9kg AI EcoBubble washing machine (₹37,990) combines Wi-Fi smarts with energy efficiency to make life easier.