Monarch Surveyorsspace' IPO oversubscribed 250 times: What to expect today Business Jul 29, 2025

Monarch Surveyors's IPO was a huge hit, getting oversubscribed by 250.65 times. Retail investors especially jumped in, with their portion booked 263 times.

Priced at ₹250 per share, the stock is set to debut on the BSE SME platform on a Tuesday and is expected to see strong gains.