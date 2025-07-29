Monarch Surveyorsspace' IPO oversubscribed 250 times: What to expect today
Monarch Surveyors's IPO was a huge hit, getting oversubscribed by 250.65 times. Retail investors especially jumped in, with their portion booked 263 times.
Priced at ₹250 per share, the stock is set to debut on the BSE SME platform on a Tuesday and is expected to see strong gains.
Monarch Surveyors operates in infrastructure consultancy space
Monarch Surveyors offers consultancy services—from topographic surveys and GIS mapping to project management—for big infrastructure projects like roads, railways, ports, metros, and oil & gas.
As of March 2024, they had 417 employees working across a range of projects.
Monarch's financials and GMP
For FY25, Monarch reported ₹155.66 crore in revenue (up 10% from last year) and a profit after tax of ₹34.83 crore (up 16%).
With all the buzz and high gray market premiums, the company looks set for a strong stock market debut this week.