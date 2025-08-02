Next Article
AI won't take your job, says Zoho CEO
Zoho's CEO, Sridhar Vembu, wants everyone to relax about AI "stealing" IT jobs.
He says AI is here to help—not replace—engineers, making their work about 20% more efficient without cutting jobs.
AI can handle routine tasks but can't match human creativity
Vembu points out that while AI can handle routine stuff like debugging or writing basic code, it just can't match the creativity and real-world judgment of human engineers.
He also highlights that tech teams will need to keep learning new skills—especially around machine learning—to stay ahead as AI becomes a bigger part of the industry.
As he emphasizes, AI literacy and fluency are becoming essential for tech teams.